Palestinians mark Eid al-Fitr under the shadow of Israeli airstrikes
For the second consecutive year, Eid al-Fitr in Gaza is marked by sorrow instead of celebration. Children, once excited for new clothes and gifts, now live in refugee camps or on the streets. Families have lost loved ones due to Israeli attacks, and basic necessities are scarce. What should be a time for joy has become a painful reminder of loss and hardship. Our correspondent Ashraf Shannon has more from Gaza City.
March 30, 2025
