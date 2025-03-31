Rescuers race to reach survivors in 'very chaotic conditions' in Myanmar

More details are emerging of the full devastation of the earthquake in Myanmar. It's just been reported that at least 700 Muslim worshippers were killed inside mosques when the magnitude 7.7 quake struck on Friday. Many of them may not yet have been included in the official toll, which stands at just over 1,700. Relief efforts are being hampered by damage to already poor infrastructure. And with hundreds of people still trapped, it’s feared the death toll will rise. Claire Herriot reports.