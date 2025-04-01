April 1, 2025
India plans duty cuts amid US tariff threat
President Donald Trump is expected to announce more tariffs on April 2 against countries he says is responsible for the bulk of US trade deficit. Ahead of the announcement, the Indian government has reduced or removed basic customs duties and other tariffs in several sectors - a move criticised by the opposition as appeasing Trump. Smita Sharma reports from New Delhi.
