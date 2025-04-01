Debrief: US Official Bombing Plans go BOOM on Signal App

Missed the headlines? Catch up quick, with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. Bombing Yemen turned out to be the start of a humiliating backlash for US officials at the highest levels and President Trump himself. The world watched as the MAGA elite withered under pressure at House Intelligence Committee hearings intent on finding out why they used the Signal App for Yemen bombing plans - and why a journalist was invited.