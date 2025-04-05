Africa Matters: Trump's Africa Tariffs

US President Donald Trump’s new executive order imposing more tariffs has surprised many of America’s African trading partners. Even countries in open trade agreements with the US are affected. Ghana’s trade deficit with the US is smaller - only in the hundreds of millions compared to China and Mexico’s billions - but businesses there are already exploring new trade options. Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy, faces a 14% tariff, which is less severe than others. But questions remain about how this will impact its economy.