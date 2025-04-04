April 4, 2025
Acting president, election commission chief eye June 3 for vote
South Koreas President Yoon Suk-yeol has been removed from office. The Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment by the National Assembly. All eight judges agreed that Yoon had violated the Constitution when he issued a martial law decree and sent in the military to arrest opposing lawmakers. Frank Smith reports from Seoul.
