US slaps South Africa with 31% trade tariff

Donald Trump's new tariffs have not spared southern Africa. The landlocked Lesotho has been handed a whopping 50%, and Botswana 37%. South Africa -a country in the US administration's crosshairs- now also has a 31% tariff. But while the news was met with disappointment, there is also determination to adapt. Thuso Khumalo reports from Johannesburg.