WORLD
1 MIN READ
Debrief: Trump's tariff tantrum. Who pays the price?
Missed the headlines? Catch up quick, with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. After more than a year and a half of its genocidal campaign, Tel Aviv’s track record on human rights speaks for itself. This past week - Israel’s military tightened its grip on Gaza, carving up the Strip as it ordered millions of starving survivors to evacuate. And US President Donald Trump is at it again, this time fueling worldwide economic chaos with tariffs on top of already existing tariffs on every US import. Chinese goods got slapped with a whopping 34 percent increase - while most nations saw the minimum hike of 10 percent. As US trading partners rattle sabers and seek deals elsewhere - economists worry Trump’s taxes will jack up prices, tank jobs, and kick off a global recession.
DEBRIEF
April 5, 2025
Explore
