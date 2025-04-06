April 6, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Colombian rebel group surrenders weapons in major peace move
Colombian armed group Comuneros del Sur has made a significant step towards peace by handing over weapons of war and signing unity agreements with President Gustavo Petro. This move marks the most critical progress in the country’s peace efforts since Petro took office in 2022, and his pledge to end Colombia's long-standing internal conflict. Kristina Simich reports.
Colombia’s Rebels Disarm / Others
