Israeli airstrikes and destruction in Gaza escalate humanitarian crisis

Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis early Sunday morning killed several people, including a Palestinian journalist and her son. Rescue efforts continue amidst the destruction. Israel's military is also continuing to demolish homes in Rafah, with over 90% of buildings destroyed, creating a humanitarian disaster. As the death toll approaches 51,000 Palestinians, the suffering in Gaza intensifies. Danielle Neri has the story.