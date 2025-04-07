TRT World observes minute of silence for reporters killed in Gaza

TRT World has observed a minute of silence on air in honour of our fellow journalists and those working across all media who have been killed by the Israeli military in Gaza since the assault began in October 2023. On Monday, another Palestinian journalist was killed, and nine others were wounded, some critically, when an Israeli airstrike hit a tent used by local media in southern Gaza. This brings the total death toll of media personnel killed on duty in Gaza to 210.