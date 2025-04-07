WORLD
1 MIN READ
Journalist killed after Israel strikes tents at Gaza's Nasser Hospital
In Gaza, the President of the Palestinian Red Crescent has called for an independent inquiry after a video resurfaced, purporting to show the execution of 15 medics at the hands of the Israeli army. But it’s not only medical personnel—journalists have also apparently been targeted, with one killed when Israeli warplanes bombed makeshift tents in Khan Younis. Six UN heads have condemned the Israeli army's actions in Gaza, saying they show utter disregard for human life. Kristina Simich reports.
Journalist killed after Israel strikes tents at Gaza's Nasser Hospital / Others
April 7, 2025
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us