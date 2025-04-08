Trump says US in 'direct talks' with Iran over nuclear programme

The US and Iran will hold talks over a possible new nuclear deal. Tehran has confirmed talks will happen on Saturday. But they remain at odds with Donald Trump's claim of so-called 'direct' negotiations. He's also said that Iran can't have a nuclear weapon - and said there'll be trouble if the talks don't progress well. Shadia Edwards-Dashti breaks down what this all means.