Civilians in eastern DRC hope Doha talks will end violence

A surprise round of talks to end the conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is set to begin on April 9 in Doha. A government delegation is expected to lead the first direct negotiations with the M23 rebels. The violence has killed more than 7,000 people since January. And as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, survivors continue to suffer from decades of conflict.