WORLD
1 MIN READ
How Albania's Ballie Mosque became a stunning symbol of religious revival
Five decades after its destruction, the Ballie Mosque in the Albanian city of Elbasan has risen from the ashes to become one of the world's most beautiful religious architectural wonders of 2025. The new mosque has been built on the site where the Balizade Mosque once stood, a relic of Ottoman influence from the 17th century. It was one of Albania's most notable mosques until the communist regime ordered it, along with many other religious buildings, to be demolished. And its reconstruction three years ago marked a pivotal moment for Elbasan. Across The Balkans, hosted by Hazem Sika, is TRT World’s programme focusing on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMB MOSQUE / TRT World
April 9, 2025
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us