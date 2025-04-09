WORLD
2 MIN READ
What role does art play in confronting injustice?
At this year's Oscars, Palestinian director Hamdan Ballal's critically acclaimed film No Other Land won the Best Documentary Feature award. It shines a light on the struggle of his village, Susya, in the occupied West Bank, where Palestinians face violence and dispossession. But no sooner after Ballal took home the coveted prize, he said an Israeli settler attacked him with the help of Israeli soldiers after filming an assault on his neighbour's house. He and two other Palestinians were later detained overnight by Israeli forces, where he alleges he was beaten and forced to sleep under a freezing air conditioner. He's since been released and is receiving medical treatment. The incidents have sparked global outrage and raised the question of art's role in confronting injustice. Across The Balkans, hosted by Hazem Sika, is TRT World’s programme focusing on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMB ART / TRT World
April 9, 2025
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us