Israeli airstrikes devastate Gaza, claiming more civilian lives
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, particularly in Shujayea, have caused massive destruction, with survivors risking their lives to rescue trapped victims. Civil Defence worker Nooh Al-Shaghnobi describes the difficulty of saving people under rubble. Civilians, including children, continue to bear the brunt of the attacks, even in so-called safe zones like Al-Mawasi. Palestinians are pleading for international help, but the global response remains limited, while mourning continues across the Gaza Strip. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has the story.
April 9, 2025
