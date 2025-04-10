Attack by Rapid Support Forces renewed fears of humanitarian crisis in Sudan

A new attack by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces near Omdurman has killed dozens, sparking renewed fear after the group was recently forced out of Khartoum. Many displaced Sudanese are returning to the capital, creating a humanitarian crisis as basic services, including electricity, remain unavailable. Despite the widespread destruction, the army’s recent gains in key areas offer some hope of stopping further RSF counterattacks. Bassam Bounenni has the story.