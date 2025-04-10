WORLD
1 MIN READ
Shackled, Silenced, Deported: The New Face Of US Immigration Policy | Inside America
In this episode of Inside America, Amanda Walker investigates Donald Trump's sweeping immigration crackdown—billed as the largest mass deportation effort in US history. While the administration insists it’s targeting criminals, critics argue due process is being steamrolled and fear is spreading through immigrant communities. We hear firsthand from Jasmine Mooney, a Canadian woman detained for 12 days without explanation, and look into the legal controversy surrounding the use of the Alien Enemies Act. Students, legal residents, and even US visa holders are being caught up in a system many say lacks transparency and consistency. Guests John Feeherry and Simon Marks join the conversation to unpack the political motives, the consequences for free speech, and what these actions mean for America’s legal and moral compass.
April 10, 2025
