April 11, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Odessa enduring hybrid war despite Black Sea ceasefire
Despite a ceasefire in the Black Sea, the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa is enduring a hybrid war, and it's not just defined by almost daily drone strikes. Odessa is undergoing a process of de-Russification, where every monument that pays tribute to Ukraine and Russia's historical ties are being removed from public space. Our correspondent Randolph Nogel reports.
Odessa enduring hybrid war despite Black Sea ceasefire / Others
Explore