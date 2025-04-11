WORLD
1 MIN READ
One on One with Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz
Türkiye’s Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz speaks at the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum about Türkiye’s economic stability, energy hub ambitions, and peace efforts. He discusses Türkiye’s role in regional diplomacy, calls for lifting outdated sanctions on Syria, and emphasizes the need for international cooperation and rebuilding efforts. Yılmaz highlights Türkiye’s commitment to peace and stability in the region.
Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz / Others
April 11, 2025
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us