April 12, 2025
US judge allows deportation case against Mahmoud Khalil
A US immigration judge has given the Trump administration the green light to proceed with the deportation of pro-Palestine Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil. Khalil was arrested last month after Washington said his participation in pro-Palestinian campus protests went against US foreign policy. But as Kristina Simich reports, appeals are already under way.
