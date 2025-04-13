Debrief: Inside Trump’s Gaza ‘Freedom Zone’

Missed the headlines? Catch up quick, with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. Trump welcomed Netanyahu — a wanted man at the ICC — to the White House. On the agenda? Ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Genocide dressed up as diplomacy. And world leaders and top diplomats meet in Türkiye for the fourth edition of Antalya Diplomacy Forum to highlight the importance of dialogue in an increasingly fractious world.