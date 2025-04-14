April 14, 2025
WORLD
One on One with Serbian Foreign Affairs Minister Marko Djuric
In this exclusive interview at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Serbia's Foreign Affairs Minister Marko Djuric discusses Serbia's role in global diplomacy, its contributions to European security and its strategic partnerships, particularly in energy and defence. He also touches on Serbia's stance on the Ukraine-Russia war and its efforts to facilitate peace in the Balkans
