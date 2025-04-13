April 13, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel accused of 'demographic engineering' in occupied territories
Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli government has imposed strict security measures on Palestinians including residency revocations, expulsions and restricted access to Al-Aqsa Mosque. Critics say they are aimed at reshaping the demographic and political landscape of Jerusalem and beyond. TRT World's Mohammad Al-Kassim reports from occupied East Jerusalem.
Israel accused of 'demographic engineering' in occupied territories / Others
Explore