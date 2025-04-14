One on One with Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Ghana’s Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa speaks at the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum about the government’s economic recovery plans, including industrialisation and infrastructure reforms. He details efforts to end illegal gold mining through a new Gold Board and discusses Ghana’s diplomatic push to resolve the ECOWAS crisis and counterterrorism in West Africa.