One on One with Georgia's Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili

Georgia’s Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili speaks at the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum on protests, foreign interference, and transparency legislation. She defends the “foreign agents” bill, rejects claims of democratic backsliding, and reaffirms Georgia’s commitment to EU integration. The minister also addresses Russia’s occupation of Georgian regions, stresses peace in the Ukraine war and highlights strong ties with Türkiye.