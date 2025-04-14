April 14, 2025
One on One with Binali Yildirim Chairman of Council of Elders, Organization of Turkic States
In this exclusive interview at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Binali Yildirim, Chairman of the Council of Elders, Organization of Turkic States, discusses regional diplomacy and peacebuilding efforts. The importance of fostering international cooperation is also touched on, with a focus on Syria and Palestine.
Binali Yildirim Chairman of Council of Elders, Organization of Turkic States / Others
