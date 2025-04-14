April 14, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
EU foreign ministers meet in Luxembourg to discuss Ukraine's security
EU foreign ministers are meeting in Luxembourg to hash out potential security guarantees for Ukraine. Top of the agenda -a package of sanctions as well as other pressure mechanisms. As attacks are reported across the country, Zelenskyy is urging Donald Trump to visit Ukraine in a bid for peace. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.
