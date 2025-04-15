Palestinian student Mohsen Mahdawi arrested in US student crackdown

It’s becoming clear that US universities are not safe for those critical of Israel’s policies, particularly towards Palestinians. Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian student who's been in the US for 10 years, is the latest to be arrested in the Trump administration's crackdown on foreign students. Some of Mahdawi’s peers are in jail and others are facing deportation. Now, Ivy League universities have seen federal funds frozen over accusations of tolerating anti-semitism. Bassam Bounenni has more.