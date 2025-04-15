April 15, 2025
Sudan talks held in London amid UAE controversy
An international push has begun to restart peace talks in Sudan after two years of civil war in the country. Ministers from 20 countries met in London, in an attempt to find a pathway to peace, but the two warring groups were excluded from the talks. Among the attendees though was the United Arab Emirates - which has been accused of backing the Sudanese paramilitary. Shadia Edwards Dashti reports.
