Hundreds of radical Orthodox Jews storm Al-Aqsa compound
More than a thousand Orthodox Jews are being accused of provocation after they were pictured singing, dancing and praying inside of Jerusalem’s sacred Al-Aqsa mosque. Under strict rules aimed at keeping tensions low, only Muslims are allowed to pray there, while others may visit at specific times. The Jewish holiday of Passover has meant an increased number of visitors to the site. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has more.
Tensions Mount Over Al-Aqsa / Others
April 16, 2025
