April 16, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
One on One with Somalia's Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Ali Mohamed Omar
In this exclusive interview at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Somalia's Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Ali Mohamed Omar, discusses his country’s security challenges, its relations with Türkiye, and ongoing efforts to build a strong and independent electoral system.
