Deadlock in Kosovo as opposition blocks MPs’ swearing-in
A political standoff looms over Kosovo after a new parliament failed to convene. The deadlock came after opposition parties blocked a key procedural vote. They claim the incumbent Prime Minister Albin Kurti and his party members acted unconstitutionally after they failed to resign before the certification of election results. The session collapsed when lawmakers rejected the report verifying MPs' mandates—a procedural step required to seat the new assembly. Kurti condemned the move, calling it an institutional attack on the democratic process. So what's next for Kosovo? Across The Balkans, hosted by Hazem Sika, is TRT World’s programme focusing on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
April 16, 2025
