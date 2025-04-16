April 16, 2025
Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces declare rival government
Sudan’s civil war enters its third year with no resolution in sight. On Wednesday, the Rapid Support Forces declared the formation of a rival government led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who calls it a peaceful and unified administration. However, the conflict has deeply divided the nation and triggered one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent history. Bassam Bounenni has the story.
