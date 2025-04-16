April 16, 2025
IAEA head in Tehran as US-Iran nuclear talks face setbacks
Iranian state media reports that the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is in Tehran following US-Iran talks. While the US seeks to limit Iran’s nuclear enrichment, conflicting statements from US officials have caused tension. Iran remains firm on its enrichment programme, and military pressure continues in the region. Priyanka Navani reports.
