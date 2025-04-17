Torture in Israeli prisons reveals worsening abuse of Palestinian detainees

Omar Assaf, a 75-year-old Palestinian, was tortured in an Israeli prison after his arrest following October 7. He lost 29 kg and received no medical care. He says detainees are abused, starved, and denied their rights. Officials describe this as the bloodiest year for Palestinian prisoners — with at least 64 reported deaths. As of now, 9,900 remain imprisoned without protection. Mohammad Elwan reports from Ramallah in occupied West Bank.