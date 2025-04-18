April 18, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
One on One with Azerbaijan's Foreign Affairs Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
In this exclusive interview at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Azerbaijan's Foreign Affairs Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discusses the country’s diplomatic efforts, including the ongoing situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and other current regional issues. He shares insights on Azerbaijan’s foreign policy strategies and its role in promoting peace and stability in the region.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Affairs Minister Jeyhun Bayramov / Others
Explore