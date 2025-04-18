WORLD
1 MIN READ
One on One with Azerbaijan's Foreign Affairs Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
In this exclusive interview at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Azerbaijan's Foreign Affairs Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discusses the country’s diplomatic efforts, including the ongoing situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and other current regional issues. He shares insights on Azerbaijan’s foreign policy strategies and its role in promoting peace and stability in the region.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Affairs Minister Jeyhun Bayramov / Others
April 18, 2025
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us