April 18, 2025
WORLD
Planned Israeli road to sever Palestinian territories
The Israeli security cabinet has approved a project to link Jerusalem with three settlements by seizing Palestinian land for a road that exclusively serves illegal Israeli settlers. The plan, which designates a single underground tunnel for Palestinian use, threatens the last remaining corridor connecting the northern and southern occupied West Bank. Mohammad Elwan reports.
Road Divides Palestinian Territory / Others
