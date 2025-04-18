April 18, 2025
Türkiye summit demands global action against Israeli genocide
Türkiye has hosted a multilateral meeting in Istanbul with representatives from 13 countries to support Palestine. The focus was on advancing a two-state solution, recognising Palestinian statehood, and responding to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Türkiye strongly condemned Israel’s actions and called for an international response. Rupert Stone went along to find out more.
