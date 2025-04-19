Trump says US will 'take a pass' if peace deal is not reached

The US is reportedly ready to recognise Russia's control of Ukraine's Crimea region which it illegally seized in 2014. Bloomberg News reports it could be part of a last ditch effort for truce between Moscow and Kiev. It comes as the Trump administration says it's ready to walk away from those peace talks if the two sides can’t reach an agreement soon. Andy Roesgen has the report.