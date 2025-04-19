Thousands of Christians denied access to Easter rituals in occupied West Bank

Amid an atmosphere of sorrow, Eastern Orthodox Christians in the occupied West Bank marked Holy Saturday, signaling the start of Easter celebrations. However, many were denied access to Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, as Israeli authorities restricted entry for around 50,000 worshippers. Instead, Christians gathered in local churches to observe the rituals. Mohammad Elwan reports from Ramallah.