April 20, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US and Iran conclude second round of nuclear talks in Rome
Iran and the US have agreed to begin expert-level discussions in Muscat next week to craft a framework for a potential nuclear agreement. The decision follows a second round of talks in Rome on Saturday. Meanwhile in Iran, people are are expressing cautious optimism that the negotiations might lead to relief from economic sanctions. Reza Hatami has this report from Tehran.
Iran Talks Enter New Phase / Others
