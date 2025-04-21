April 21, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pope Francis makes first public appearance on Easter after serious illness
A frail but resolute Pope Francis made a moving appearance from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to lead Easter Sunday celebrations, drawing emotional reactions from thousands in attendance. The Pope, still recovering from a serious bout of double pneumonia, also held a brief, high-level meeting with US Vice President JD Vance. Danielle Neri has the story.
POPE RETURNS ON EASTER / Others
Explore