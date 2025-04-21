April 21, 2025
WORLD
Returnees, foreign investors aim to reshape Bosnia
Despite a long-standing 'brain drain' of skilled workers and professionals, a growing wave of returnees and foreign investors may be quietly reshaping Bosnia’s future. Many of them are defying political instability and lack of strong government support to settle down, create jobs and open up new opportunities for the next generation. Semir Sejfovic reports from the capital Sarajevo.
