April 22, 2025
Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, has died aged 88
The centuries-old tradition of electing a new pope unfolds behind closed doors in the Sistine Chapel, where cardinals under 80 cast secret ballots until a two-thirds majority is reached. As speculation grows over Pope Francis’ successor, attention now turns to the Church’s future direction amid mounting global challenges and shifting social debates.
