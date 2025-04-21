April 21, 2025
Pope Francis passes away on Easter Monday
Tributes are pouring in as the world reacts to the death of Pope Francis. The head of the catholic church was admitted to hospital in February, after suffering a serious bout of bronchitis for several days. His condition gradually worsened, and doctors diagnosed him with bilateral pneumonia. The Pontiff appeared to give a final blessing on Easter Sunday. Kristina Simich has the latest.
