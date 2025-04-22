April 22, 2025
Pope Francis called for Gaza ceasefire in final Easter address
People in Jerusalem have been paying their respects to Pope Francis, remembering a man who promoted peace and unity in a place divided by war. Israeli President Isaac Herzog says he hopes his memory inspires a dialogue between peoples, while Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas called him a 'faithful friend'. TRT World’s Victoria Innes reports.
