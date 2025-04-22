April 22, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kenya's President in China to discuss financing debt and infrastructure
Kenya's President William Ruto is on a five-day state visit to China, where he'll discuss debt payment and infrastructure financing with his counterpart Xi Jinping. The visit comes at a time when the United States and China are locked in an escalating trade war, as Beijing warns countries against striking deals with the US at its expense. Grace Kuria Kanja reports.
Kenya's President in China to discuss financing debt and infrastructure / Others
Explore