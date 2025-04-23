April 23, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pope visited 10 African countries during his 12-year papacy
Catholics around the world continue to gather to pray and remember Pope Francis as tributes pour in for the pontiff who died Monday aged 88. In Africa, he’ll be remembered for making several visits to the continent, including a trip to an active warzone in the Central African Republic in 2015, bringing a message of peace. Grace Kuria Kanja has more.
Pope visited 10 African countries during his 12-year papacy / Others
Explore